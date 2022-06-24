Home Swimming FINA World Championships: Ledecky wins 800m freestyle gold Katie Ledecky claimed her 19th FINA World Championships gold medal with her triumph in the 800m freestyle event in Budapest on Friday. Team Sportstar BUDAPEST, Hungary 24 June, 2022 23:11 IST Katie Ledecky claimed the 800m freestyle gold on Friday. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar BUDAPEST, Hungary 24 June, 2022 23:11 IST Katie Ledecky claimed her 19th FINA World Championships gold medal with her triumph in the 800m freestyle event in Budapest on Friday.The 25-year-old clocked a timing of 08:08.04. Kiah Melverton of Australia won the silver medal while Simona Quadarella took the bronze. MORE TO FOLLOW Read more stories on Swimming. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :