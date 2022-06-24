Home Swimming FINA Budapest 2022: Kristof Milak wins 100m butterfly gold, joins Phelps, Le Clos in rare feat The 22-year-old Milak joined Michael Phelps and Chad Le Clos as the only swimmers to win the 100m/200m butterfly double at the worlds. Team Sportstar 24 June, 2022 22:23 IST Kristof Milak in action. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 24 June, 2022 22:23 IST Hungary’s Kristof Milak bagged the men's 100m butterfly at the swimming world championships on Friday. The 22-year-old Milak waltzed through by clocking a time of 50.14s to join Michael Phelps and Chad Le Clos as the only swimmers to win the 100m/200m butterfly double at the worlds. Japan's Naoki Mizunuma and Joshua Liendo Edwards of Canada won silver and bronze respectively. Nothing left for the contenders in the 100m FLY, Kristof Milak takes it home! #FINABudapest2022 pic.twitter.com/97Av9LOsgl— FINA (@fina1908) June 24, 2022 READ | FINA World Championships: Sjostrom wins 50m butterfly to equal Phelps record MORE TO FOLLOW Read more stories on Swimming. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :