Swimming

FINA Budapest 2022: Kristof Milak wins 100m butterfly gold, joins Phelps, Le Clos in rare feat

The 22-year-old Milak joined Michael Phelps and Chad Le Clos as the only swimmers to win the 100m/200m butterfly double at the worlds.

24 June, 2022 22:23 IST

Kristof Milak in action.   -  GETTY IMAGES

Hungary’s Kristof Milak bagged the men's 100m butterfly at the swimming world championships on Friday.

The 22-year-old Milak waltzed through by clocking a time of 50.14s to join Michael Phelps and Chad Le Clos as the only swimmers to win the 100m/200m butterfly double at the worlds.

Japan's Naoki Mizunuma and Joshua Liendo Edwards of Canada won silver and bronze respectively.

 

