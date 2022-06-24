FINA Budapest 2022: Kristof Milak wins 100m butterfly gold, joins Phelps, Le Clos in rare feat

Hungary’s Kristof Milak bagged the men's 100m butterfly at the swimming world championships on Friday.

The 22-year-old Milak waltzed through by clocking a time of 50.14s to join Michael Phelps and Chad Le Clos as the only swimmers to win the 100m/200m butterfly double at the worlds.

Japan's Naoki Mizunuma and Joshua Liendo Edwards of Canada won silver and bronze respectively.

Nothing left for the contenders in the 100m FLY, Kristof Milak takes it home! #FINABudapest2022 pic.twitter.com/97Av9LOsgl — FINA (@fina1908) June 24, 2022

READ | FINA World Championships: Sjostrom wins 50m butterfly to equal Phelps record

MORE TO FOLLOW