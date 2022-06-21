Home Swimming FINA World Championships: Hungary's Kristof Milak smashes world record in 200m butterfly Milak smashed the record he set himself in the 2019 worlds in Gwangju by 0.39 seconds and he finished 3.03 seconds ahead of silver medallist Leon Marchand of France. AP 21 June, 2022 22:56 IST Kristof Milak set a new world record in the 200m butterfly on Tuesday. - GETTY IMAGES AP 21 June, 2022 22:56 IST Hungary’s Kristóf Milák set a world record in the men’s 200 butterfly at the swimming world championships on Tuesday.The 22-year-old Milák clocked 1 minute, 50.34 seconds to shave 0.39 seconds off the previous record he set at the last worlds in Gwangju, South Korea on July 24, 2019.Milák finished 3.03 seconds in front of French swimmer Leon Marchand and 3.27 ahead of Japan’s Tomoru Honda.READ | FINA Budapest 2022: Defending champ Dressel drops out of 100m freestyle at worlds It’s Hungary’s first medal at this swimming worlds edition and Milák is the first swimmer to win the men’s 200 butterfly at a worlds in front of a home crowd.He’s also the fourth swimmer to win this worlds event multiple times after American Michael Phelps (five times), South African Chad Le Clos (twice) and German Michael Groß (twice).MORE TO FOLLOWREAD MORE FINA World Championships: Italy's Thomas Ceccon breaks world record to win 100m backstroke FINA World Championship 2022: All you need to know, Indians participating, schedule, timings FINA World Championships 2022: Five Olympic swimmers to watch out for FINA votes to restrict transgender participation in elite women's events; working to create open category Ledecky and Winnington off to winning starts at world championships Sajan Prakash to 'test waters' at FINA World Championships ahead of CWG 2022 Read more stories on Swimming. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :