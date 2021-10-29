Kyle Chalmers breaks 100m freestyle short-course world record at FINA Swimming World Cup 2021

Kyle Chalmers of Australia made history at the 2021 Swimming World Cup leg 4 with a new short course world record in the men's 100m freestyle final in Kazan, Russia on Friday.

The Olympic gold medallist touched home in 44.84 seconds won gold and succeeded in bettering the time set by Amaury Leveaux of France by 0.10 seconds. Leveaux had set the earlier record timing of 44.94 seconds in the European short course championship in 2008.

Swimming World Cup 2021: Tokyo Olympic medallist McKeon, Wellbrock, Chalmers among the favourites

Russia's Valdimir Morozov and Kliment Kolesnkov won the silver and bronze with timing of 46.32 and 46.35 respectively.

Chalmers is a Tokyo 100m freestyle silver medallist, Rio 2016 gold medallist and a World Champion. He finished second, behind Caeleb Dressel, at the Tokyo Games this year.