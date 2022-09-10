National Aquatics Championship: Chahat Arora and Shivangi Sarma set National Records

Chahat Arora bettered the National record twice on her way to win the women’s 100m gold medal on the concluding day of the National aquatic championships at the Dr. Zakir Hussain Aquatic Complex here on Saturday.

The 25-year-old from Punjab first clocked 1:14.38 in the heats to improve upon her previous record of 1:14.42, set in the Thailand Open last year.

Returning to the pool in the evening for the finals, a confident Chahat timed 1:13.61 to claim the title in style.

“I trained with Sandeep Sejwal (Asian Games medallist breastroker) for two months and it helped me improve my timing. He asked me to go for records in the heats to build the momentum,” said Chahat, who set a new 50m breaststroke mark on day one.

Shivangi Sarma of Assam set a new meet record in women 100m freestyle, with a timing of 57.73.

Shivangi Sarma of Assam celebrates after the record at the 75 Senior National Aquatic championship in Guwahati on Saturday, 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Siva S. and Maana Patel got their third individual gold medals to be adjudged the Best Swimmer in men and women sections.