Swimming

National Aquatics Championship: Chahat Arora and Shivangi Sarma set National Records

Siva S. and Maana Patel got their third individual gold medals to be adjudged the Best Swimmer in men and women sections in the National Championships.

Y. B. Sarangi
Guwahati 10 September, 2022 19:16 IST
Guwahati 10 September, 2022 19:16 IST
Chahat Arora celebrates after setting the record and securin her old medal at the National Championships in Guwahati.

Chahat Arora celebrates after setting the record and securin her old medal at the National Championships in Guwahati. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Siva S. and Maana Patel got their third individual gold medals to be adjudged the Best Swimmer in men and women sections in the National Championships.

Chahat Arora bettered the National record twice on her way to win the women’s 100m gold medal on the concluding day of the National aquatic championships at the Dr. Zakir Hussain Aquatic Complex here on Saturday.

The 25-year-old from Punjab first clocked 1:14.38 in the heats to improve upon her previous record of 1:14.42, set in the Thailand Open last year.

Returning to the pool in the evening for the finals, a confident Chahat timed 1:13.61 to claim the title in style.

ALSO READ | Maana Patel, Aastha Choudhury set national records at National Aquatic Championships

“I trained with Sandeep Sejwal (Asian Games medallist breastroker) for two months and it helped me improve my timing. He asked me to go for records in the heats to build the momentum,” said Chahat, who set a new 50m breaststroke mark on day one.

Shivangi Sarma of Assam set a new meet record in women 100m freestyle, with a timing of 57.73.

Shivangi Sarma of Assam celebrates after the record at the 75 Senior National Aquatic championship in Guwahati on Saturday, 10, 2022.

Shivangi Sarma of Assam celebrates after the record at the 75 Senior National Aquatic championship in Guwahati on Saturday, 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Siva S. and Maana Patel got their third individual gold medals to be adjudged the Best Swimmer in men and women sections.

The results:
Men: 200m freestyle: 1. Aneesh Gowda (Kar) 1:52.49, 2. Vishal Grewal (Del) 1:53.04, 3. Sambhavv R. (Kar) 1:54.55; 200m butterfly: 1. Aryan Panchal (Guj) 2:02.97, 2. Sanu Debnath (RSPB) 2:04.97, 3. Bikram Changmai (Asm) and Harsh Saroha (Har) 2:05.24; 100m breaststroke: 1. Likith S.P. (SSCB) 1:02.54, 2. Danush Suresh (TN) 1:03.71, 3. Anoop Augustine (RSPB) 1:04.74; 100m backstroke: 1. Siva S. (Kar) 57.59, 2. Vinayak V. (SSCB) 57.81, 3. Utkarsh Patil (Kar) 58.38.
Women: 100m freestyle: 1. Shivangi Sarma (Asm) 57.73, 2. Avantika Chavan (RSPB) 59.29, 3. Mahi Swetraj (Bih) 59.78; 800m freestyle: 1. Bhavya Sachdeva (Del) 9:17.25, 2. Vritti Agarwal (Tel) 9:24.43, 3. Richa Mishra (AIP) 9:30.78; 200m butterfly: 1. Astha Choudhury (Asm) 2:22.59, 2. Kanya Nayyar (MP) 2:24.37, 3. Vritti Agarwal (Tel) 2:24.48; 100m breaststroke: 1. Chahat Arora (Pun) 1:13.61 (NR, previous Chahat, 1:14.38, 2022), 2. Jyoti Patil (Mah) 1:16.33, 3. 3. Manavi Varma (Kar) 1:16.99; 100m backstroke: 1. Maana Patel (Guj) 1:04.33, 2. Soubrity Mondal (Ben) 1:07.01, 3. Palak Joshi (Mah) 1:07.96.
Team championship: Men: Karnataka (129 points); Women: Karnataka (121); Best swimmer: Men: Siva S. (3 golds, 1 silver, 1 NMR); Women: Maana Patel (3 golds, 1 bronze, 1 NMR)
Diving: Men: 1m springboard: 1. Gaurav Raghuvanshi (RSPB) 251.80, 2. Surajit Rajbanshi (SSCB) 242.45, 3. Anuj Shah (Mah) 239.80; Team championship: Men: SSCB (32); Women: RSPB (24).
Water polo: Men: 1. RSPB, 2. SSCB, 3. AIP; Women: 1. AIP, 2. Kerala, 3. Bengal.

Read more stories on Swimming.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Paralympian, nurse, musician: Manami Ito, Japan's show-stealing violinist

USA Olympic Champion Kalisz says winning gold is a "weird feeling"

Ariarne Titmus: Even ‘The Terminator’ cries sometimes

Slide shows

Sun Yang: Rise and fall of a controversial champion

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us