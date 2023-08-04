MagazineBuy Print

Rains setback test of Paris Olympics preparations for swimming in the Seine

A planned training session on Friday for swimmers aiming to compete this weekend in the river that cuts through Paris was cancelled because the water quality dropped below acceptable standards.

Published : Aug 04, 2023 15:29 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AP
Heavy rains in Paris have dealt a blow to plans intended to test the French capital’s readiness for swimmers to race in the River Seine at next year’s Summer Olympics.
Heavy rains in Paris have dealt a blow to plans intended to test the French capital's readiness for swimmers to race in the River Seine at next year's Summer Olympics.
infoIcon

Heavy rains in Paris have dealt a blow to plans intended to test the French capital's readiness for swimmers to race in the River Seine at next year's Summer Olympics.

Heavy rains have setback plans to test Paris’ readiness for swimmers to race in the River Seine at next year’s Summer Olympics.

A planned training session on Friday for swimmers aiming to compete this weekend in the river that cuts through Paris was cancelled because the water quality dropped below acceptable standards, the international governing body of swimming announced.

That can happen when rains cause overflows of untreated waste into the Seine. France’s capital city is spending massively on water-management projects that officials say will make pollution caused by storms less frequent.

Paris Olympics organiser sees ‘difficult’ year ahead

World Aquatics said in a statement that after days of rains, “the water quality in the Seine has currently fallen below acceptable standards for safeguarding swimmers’ health.”

A decision on whether the Open Water Swimming World Cup event goes ahead as scheduled on Saturday and Sunday will follow more water quality tests, it said.

The competition is among a raft of events being used to test Paris’ Olympic plans. The Seine is the venue for marathon swimming at the Games next summer and the swimming leg of Olympic and Paralympic triathlon.

