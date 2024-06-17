Paris Olympics 2024: Walsh, Foster secure spots in the U.S. team

Gretchen Walsh backed up her world record performance in the 100-metre butterfly on Saturday with a win in Sunday’s final, while Carson Foster also secured his spot on the U.S. team for the Paris Olympics.
Walsh brought the house down at Lucas Oil Stadium when she broke the record during her semi-final and came up just short of breaking her own record on Sunday, touching the wall in 55.31 seconds.
“I’m still in shock, I don’t even know what to say,” Walsh said after making her first Olympic team. Making the team was the biggest goal but getting a world record was absolute insanity.”
Torri Huske was second with a time of 55.52. Foster will also be making his first appearance at the Games after his triumph in the 400m individual medley.
“I have probably 25 family and friends in the stands and I wish I could just jump that fence and go hug them,” Foster said.
Chase Kalisz was second with a time of 4:09.39.
The U.S. Olympic Trials are being held for the first time inside an NFL stadium, and Saturday’s event brought out the largest audience for a swim meet ever.
