Swimming

Richa Mishra beats Shrungi Bandekar to win National Aquatics Championships gold

Richa clocked 5:12.48 to beat Khelo India University Games gold medallist, Shrungi Bandekar, by 0.07 seconds and claim her second medal.

Y. B. Sarangi
GUWAHATI 07 September, 2022 20:42 IST
Richa Mishra won gold in 400 meters medley at the 75th Senior National Aquatic Championships in Guwahati on Wednesday, 07, 2022.

Richa Mishra won gold in 400 meters medley at the 75th Senior National Aquatic Championships in Guwahati on Wednesday, 07, 2022. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Seasoned swimmer Richa Mishra pushed herself to the women’s 400m medley title in the National Aquatic Championships at the Dr. Zakir Hussain Aquatic Complex here on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old Richa, who bagged the 200m medley bronze on day one, clocked 5:12.48 to beat Khelo India University Games gold medallist, Shrungi Bandekar, by 0.07 seconds and claim her second medal.

After leading the race, Richa was challenged by Shrungi in the closing stages. But the policewoman displayed her grit to take the yellow metal.

“I was not expecting to win a medal this time. It feels good. I am a fitness freak and swimming helps me,” said Richa.

“I took part in the National Games in 1997 with the hope to get a Videocon washing machine (as the winner was awarded by the sponsor) for my mother. Now I am going to participate in my sixth National Games,” she added.

Olympian Maana Patel won the 200m backstroke comfortably with a time of 2:20.09.

In diving, Hrutika Shriram did a double of women’s platform and 3m springboard titles.

World championships participant Siddharth Pardesi took the gold medal in the men’s platform event.

