76th Senior National swimming c’ships: LIVE streaming info, schedule, when and where to watch

The 76th edition of the senior National swimming championship will be held from July 2 to 5, 2023 at the Gachibowli Balyogi Sports complex in Hyderabad.

This event will act as the final qualification before the expiry of Asian Games 2023 selection deadline.

World Aquatics, the apex body for water sports, has approved the nationals as an official qualification event for Paris Olympics 2024.

When and where to watch the 76th edition of the senior National swimming championship in India? Live streaming of the Senior National Aquatic Championship 2023, which is scheduled from July 2-5, 2023, will be available on the official YouTube channel of the Swimming Federation of India (SFI).

The last senior nationals took place Guwahati and saw several national records being broken. Chahat Arora’s continuous efforts to break the national record last year saw her as an upcoming star.

Siva S. and Maana Patel, who won three individual gold medals each were adjudged the Best Swimmer in men and women sections in the 75th edition.

SCHEDULE:

July 2-

Morning session

Men’s 400m freestyle (heats)

Women’s 400m freestyle (heats)

Men’s 200m breaststroke (heats)

Women’s 200m breaststroke (heats)

Men’s 100m backstroke (heats)

Women’s 100m backstroke (heats)

Men’s 50m butterfly (heats)

Women’s 50m butterfly (heats)

Women’s 4x200m freestyle relay (final)

Evening session

Men’s 400m freestyle (final)

Women’s 400m freestyle (final)

Men’s 200m breaststroke (final)

Women’s 200m breaststroke (final)

Men’s 100m backstroke (final)

Women’s 100m backstroke (final)

Men’s 50m butterfly (final)

Women’s 50m butterfly (final)

Men’s 4x200m freestyle relay (final)

July 3-

Morning session

Women’s 1500m freestyle (final)

Men’s 800m freestyle (final)

Women’s 200m individual medley (heats)

Men’s 200m individual medley (heats)

Women’s 100m freestyle (heats)

Men’s 100m freestyle (heats)

Women’s 50m breaststroke (heats)

Men’s 50m breaststroke (heats)

4x100m medley relay mixed (final)

Evening session

Women’s 1500m freestyle (final)

Men’s 800m freestyle (final)

Women’s 200m individual medley (final)

Men’s 200m individual medley (final)

Women’s 100m freestyle (final)

Men’s 100m freestyle (final)

Women’s 50m breaststroke (final)

Men’s 50m breaststroke (final)

Mixed 4x100m freestyle relay (final)

July 4-

Morning session

Men’s 1500m freestyle (final)

Women’s 800m freestyle (final)

Men’s 200m butterfly (heats)

Women’s 200m butterfly (heats)

Men’s 50m backstroke (heats)

Women’s 50m backstroke (heats)

Men’s 50m freestyle (heats)

Women’s 50m freestyle (heats)

Men’s 4x100m medley relay (final)

Evening session

Men’s 1500m freestyle (final)

Women’s 800m freestyle (final)

Men’s 200m butterfly (final)

Women’s 200m butterfly (final)

Men’s 50m backstroke (final)

Women’s 50m backstroke (final)

Men’s 50m freestyle (final)

Women’s 50m freestyle (final)

Women’s 4x100m medley relay (final)

July 5-

Morning session

Women’s 400m individual medley (heats)

Men’s 400m individual medley (heats)

Women’s 200m freestyle (heats)

Men’s 200m freestyle (heats)

Women’s 200m backstroke (heats)

Men’s 200m backstroke (heats)

Women’s 100m breaststroke (heats)

Men’s 100m breaststroke (heats)

Women’s 100m butterfly stroke (heats)

Men’s 100m butterfly stroke (heats)

Women’s 4x100m freestyle relay (final)

Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay (final)

Evening session

Women’s 400m individual medley (final)

Men’s 400m individual medley (final)

Women’s 200m freestyle (final)

Men’s 200m freestyle (final)

Women’s 200m backstroke (final)

Men’s 200m backstroke (final)

Women’s 100m breaststroke (final)

Men’s 100m breaststroke (final)

Women’s 100m butterfly stroke (final)

Men’s 100m butterfly stroke (final)