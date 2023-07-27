MagazineBuy Print

Srihari Nataraj finishes 31st at World Swimming Championships

The 22-year-old clocked 2:04.42 to finish last in his heat as he failed to make the cut for the semifinals. Of the 39 competing, the top 16 swimmers across four heats advanced to the semifinals.

Published : Jul 27, 2023 16:13 IST , Fukuoka (Japan) - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Srihari Nataraj in action. (File Photo)
Srihari Nataraj in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu
infoIcon

Srihari Nataraj in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu

Srihari Nataraj, India’s premier swimmer, finished a disappointing 31st in the men’s 200m backstroke event at the FINA World Swimming Championships on Thursday.

The 22-year-old clocked 2:04.42 to finish last in his heat as he failed to make the cut for the semifinals. Of the 39 competing, the top 16 swimmers across four heats advanced to the semifinals.

Srihari fails to qualify for 100m backstroke semifinals at World Championships

Srihari’s personal best in the event, which is also the best by an Indian swimmer, had come last year at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham when he touched the pad in 2:00.84.

The Asian Games-bound Srihari, who had finished 31st in the men’s 100m backstroke event as well earlier this week, will compete in one more event at the ongoing World Championships - the 50m backstroke on Sunday.

Srihari Nataraj

