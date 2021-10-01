Swimming World Cup 2021: Tokyo Olympic medallist McKeon, Wellbrock, Chalmers among the favourites

The 2021 FINA Swimming World Cup leg three starts in Berlin, Germany from October 1 until October 3.

Among the top swimmers participating in the World Cup are the seven-time Tokyo Olympic medallist (four gold and three bronze), Emma McKeon in the women’s section and, Tokyo 2020 Marathon Swimming Olympic champion and 1500m freestyle bronze medallist Florian Wellbrock in the men’s event.

Australia’s McKeon will look forward to adding the 2021 World Cup title to her impressive Rio 2016 Olympics (two silver medals and one bronze) and World Championship tally of 17 medals (four gold, nine silver and four bronze).

On the other hand, Wellbrock is the World title holder in marathon swimming and 1500m freestyle. The German became the first swimmer to win both the 1500m freestyle and the 10km open water race at a FINA competition in 2019.

U.S. Olympic swimmer Klete Keller pleads guilty in U.S. Capitol riot case

Chalmers is a veteran in the swimming World Cup with nine gold off the 17 medals he won between 2015-2018. (FILE PHOTO) - AP

Kyle Chalmers, Tokyo 100m freestyle silver medallist, Rio 2016 gold medallist and World Champion will also be a part of the Australian delegation competing in the World Cup. Chalmers is a veteran in the swimming World Cup with nine gold off the 17 medals he won between 2015-2018.

Some of the big names to participate in Berlin include- Arno Kamminga from the Netherlands, South Africa’s Chad Le Clos and Blake Pieroni of the USA.

In the women’s pool, Canada’s Olympic champion Kylie Masse and teammate Margaret Macneil will be present as well as Sweden’s Michelle Coleman and Lydia Jacoby of America.

In addition, Russia’s swimming star Yuliya Efimova and Kira Toussaint of the Netherlands would look forward to making a big splash at Berlin's Europasportpark indoor swimming pool.

Olympic swimmer Beisel hits the ocean to honor her father

The current World Cup overall titleholder Vladimir Morozov of Russia will also take part in Berlin. The experienced world cup swimmer has amassed over 168 medals since 2012.

Scoring System-

According to the FINA website, athletes collect points at each leg based on their results and, the overall winners (man and woman) are those with the highest points after completion of all the meets from the series. The circuit next stops in Budapest (HUN) from October 7-9, while Doha (QAT) and Kazan (RUS) will stage the two remaining stages on October 21-23 and October 28-30.

(With inputs from FINA website)