Home Swimming WATCH: Olympian Ledecky swims while balancing a glass of milk on her head Katie Ledecky, a five-time Olympic gold medallist, has put up a viral video that sees her swim the length of a pool with a glass of chocolate milk on her head, and she doesn't spill a single drop! Team Sportstar 04 August, 2020 13:53 IST Katie Ledecky swims the length of a pool with a glass of chocolate milk balanced on her head and doesn't spill a single drop! - Screengrab American swimmer Katie Ledecky has perhaps achieved it all in her sport. The 23-year-old has clinched a whopping five Olympic gold medals and has 15 world championship gold medals to her name - the most in history for a female swimmer.Ledekcy, who holds the world record in the women's 400m and 800m freestyle, however, claims her most recent swim is perhaps one of her career's best.Taking part in a promotional campaign for the Milk Processor Education Program called the #gotmilkchallenge, Ledecky swims the length of a pool with a glass of chocolate milk balanced on her head. And she doesn't spill a single drop! Possibly one of the best swims of my career! (~open for debate~) What can you do without spilling a drop?! Check out the #gotmilkchallenge on TikTok. #gotmilk #ad pic.twitter.com/F05UzvaqCo— Katie Ledecky (@katieledecky) August 3, 2020 Needless to say, the video went viral soon after and earned her praise from netizens across the globe.Part of the same campaign, former US Open champion Sloane Stephens also put up a video of herself hitting tennis balls while holding a glass of milk. View this post on Instagram got milk? Prove it Swipe ➡ to see what I'm talking about. Now I'm challenging @alhorford @jozyaltidore and all of my followers to show me what YOU got with #gotmilk #ad A post shared by Sloane Stephens (@sloanestephens) on Aug 3, 2020 at 11:01am PDT