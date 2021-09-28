More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis Asian table tennis championships: Indian women defeats Jordan 3-0 Indian women defeated Jordan 3-0 in their opening match of the 25th-ITTF-ATTU Asian table tennis championships at the Lusail Sports Arena on Tuesday Team Sportstar Doha 28 September, 2021 21:09 IST Sutirtha Mukherjee in action. - G. Ramakrishna Team Sportstar Doha 28 September, 2021 21:09 IST Indian women defeated Jordan 3-0 in their opening match of the 25th-ITTF-ATTU Asian table tennis championships at the Lusail Sports Arena here on Tuesday.India's top-ranked paddler Sutirtha Mukherjee followed by Archana Kamath and, Ayhika Mukherjee scored convincing wins over their opponents. Asian Championships: Indian men's team expecting to better 2019 finish India plays Nepal next at 10 p.m. today.The results:Women: First Division (Group 1): India bt Jordan 3-0 (Sutirtha Mukherjee bt Bara Al-Wedian 11-6, 11-6, 11-4; Archana Kamath bt Taimmaa Abo-Yaman 11-6, 11-5, 11-3; Ayhika Mukherjee bt Yara Aldmaisy 11-7, 11-1, 11-1); Jordan bt Nepal 3-1. Read more stories on Table Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :