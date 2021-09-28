Asian table tennis championships: Indian women defeats Jordan 3-0

Indian women defeated Jordan 3-0 in their opening match of the 25th-ITTF-ATTU Asian table tennis championships at the Lusail Sports Arena here on Tuesday.

India's top-ranked paddler Sutirtha Mukherjee followed by Archana Kamath and, Ayhika Mukherjee scored convincing wins over their opponents.

India plays Nepal next at 10 p.m. today.