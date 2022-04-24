Senior Nationals: Top seed Manika loses to Ayhika

Manika Batra, India’s star paddler and the top seed, bit the dust in the women’s singles pre-quarterfinals of the Senior National table tennis championships here on Sunday, losing to Ayhika Mukherjee of RBI 7-11, 11-8, 11-4, 9-11, 11-5, 11-13, 11-3. Ayhika will take on Moumita Dutta of Bengal-A.

Following in Manika’s footsteps was Diya Chitale of Maharashtra-A, the second seed. The 19-year-old year-old was outsmarted by Mouma Das, the 38-year-old, playing her first tournament after three years since becoming a mother.

Mouma, a five-time National champion, fought back after being down by three games to nil to win 10-12, 8-11, 10-12, 12-10, 11-9, 11-8, 11-7 and advance to the quarterfinals. Mouma will next face Anusha Kutumbale of Madhya Pradesh.

In the men’s pre-quarterfinals, former National champion Soumyajit Ghosh of Haryana upset Harmeet Desai (PSPB), the third seed, 11-9, 11-6, 6-11, 6-11, 11-4, 13-11.