Several events of Central Zone Nationals postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases

The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) has decided to postpone the U-15, U-13 and U-11 events of the Central Zone National Ranking tournament, scheduled to be held in Indore from January 6, after 10 positive cases of Covid-19, including a parent of a player, were reported on Tuesday after an RT-PCR test.

"The Sub-Junior and Cadet Nationals, scheduled to start on January 11 in Indore, and the Senior Nationals in Shillong from January 22 have also been postponed due to the surging number of Covid-19 positive cases in the country," M. P. Singh, TTFI Advisor, told Sportstar after the TTFI AGM.

The U-17 and U-19 events, however, will go on as planned.