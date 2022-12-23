Table Tennis

China’s Snooker player Chen Zifan suspended amid match-fixing investigation

The WPBSA suspended earlier this month six Chinese players: Lu Ning, Li Hang, Zhao Jianbo, Bai Langning, Chang Bingyu and Yan Bingtao - as part of the match-fixing investigation.

Reuters
23 December, 2022 23:06 IST
23 December, 2022 23:06 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: China’s Chen Zifan has been suspended from the World Snooker Tour as part of an investigation.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: China’s Chen Zifan has been suspended from the World Snooker Tour as part of an investigation. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The WPBSA suspended earlier this month six Chinese players: Lu Ning, Li Hang, Zhao Jianbo, Bai Langning, Chang Bingyu and Yan Bingtao - as part of the match-fixing investigation.

China’s Chen Zifan has been suspended from the World Snooker Tour as part of an investigation into alleged match-fixing, the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) said on Friday.

The WPBSA suspended earlier this month six Chinese players: Lu Ning, Li Hang, Zhao Jianbo, Bai Langning, Chang Bingyu and Yan Bingtao - as part of the match-fixing investigation.

Their compatriot Liang Wenbo was suspended in October pending the results of a misconduct investigation.

Chen, 27, has the right to appeal the ban. 

MORE TO FOLLOW

Read more stories on Table Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Sharath Kamal on retirement questions, success at 40 and finding the balance between family and table tennis

Manika Batra: Focusing on Paris 2024, want to shock a higher-ranked player at Tokyo Olympics

Coronavirus could delay 11-year-old table tennis prodigy's Olympic debut

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering V. Chandrasekar (1957-2021)

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us