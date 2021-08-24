Czech International Open: Archana Kamath pulls off shock win over Paulina Vega

India's Archana Kamath shocked Paulina Vega of Chile, seeded second, in a women's singles pre-quarterfinal match of the Czech International Open table tennis tournament, a WTT Feeder Series, in Olomouc, Czech Republic on Tuesday.

The results:

Men: Singles (round of 16): Manav Thakkar lost to Ali Alkhadrawi (KSA) 9-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-8, 11-9, 11-5; G. Sathiyan bt Sadi Ismailov (Rus) 11-9, 11-9, 11-8, 11-2; S. Snehit lost to Leo De Nodrest (Fra) 11-7, 11-8, 11-4, 3-11, 7-11, 11-5; Doubles (quarterfinals): Sanil Shetty & Manav lost to Vincent Picard & Bastien Rembert (Fra) 11-9, 11-6, 12-10; Jeet Chandra & Snehit bt Abdulaziz Bu Shulaybi & Ali Alkhadrawi (KSA) 11-8, 8-11, 11-8, 11-5.

Women: Singles (round of 16): Archana Kamath bt Paulina Vega (Chi) 12-10, 11-13, 11-5, 11-7, 10-12, 11-7; Sreeja Akula lost to Linda Bergstrom (Swe) 11-6, 11-9, 8-11, 13-11, 11-7.

Mixed doubles (quarterfinals): Manav & Archana lost to Anton Limonov & Solomiya Brateyko (Ukr) 11-9, 9-11, 11-7, 11-13, 11-8; Sanil Shetty & T. Reeth Rishya lost to Aleksandr Khanin & Daria Trigolos (Blr) 3-11, 14-12, 15-13, 7-11, 11-8.