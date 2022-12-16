With the Delhi High Court ending the mandate of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and clearing the way for the recently-elected Executive Committee of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) to operate the accounts of the federation, decks are clear for a late but fresh start.

Following the court order on Thursday, the TTFI Executive can go ahead with its plan of taking over charge on December 19. The TTFI elections were held on December 5 but the Executive could not operate the bank account without the Court’s order.

The new team headed by President Meghna Ahlawat, that includes secretary-general and eight-time National champion Kamlesh Mehta, faces an arduous task of hosting all three National championships, all five zonal ranking tournaments and the inter-institutional championship before March 31.

Ever since the CoA took over on February 18, only those tournaments already committed by the previous executive in the last financial year, were conducted. In the current financial year, not a single event has been organised. Worse, the CoA also found fault with the financial agreements of the previous TTFI executive with Hero Motocorp and Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) thereby seriously impacting the resourcefulness of the federation. I

Ironically, the three-member CoA hands over the charge to a set of office bearers that includes Kamlesh, who as a UTT Director, had played a significant role in inking UTT’s contract with the TTFI.

The TTFI’s long-overdue Annual General Meeting will be held shortly to get domestic table tennis back on the rails.

Clearly, the newly-elected team is staring at far more challenges than what the CoA faced in February this year.