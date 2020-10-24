Sathiyan maintains perfect start in Polish Superliga, Jaroslaw thumps Poltarex Pogon 3-0

G. Sathiyan, after two consecutive 3-2 victories, registered a convincing straight-games win on Friday for his team Jaroslaw to maintain a perfect start to his Polish Superliga stint.

World No. 32 Sathiyan defeated Poltarex Pogon’s Adam Dosz 14-12, 13-11, 11-8 in the third and deciding singles match of the tie.

In the opening game, Sathiyan inched ahead 10-9 to set up game point. However, an unforced error helped Dosz level the score. The Chennai-born paddler was quick to recover as he saved two game points to stay alive in the game. At 12-12, a Sathiyan sent down a fierce forehand drive through the centre of the table to gain advantage once again. This time, he made no mistake in closing out the game as Dosz’s backhand return fell long after clipping off the top of the net.

The next game mirrored the first. Initially, Sathiyan raced to a 7-3 lead before Dosz, aided by a few mis-hits from the other end, fought back to draw level at 9-9. The 27-year-old Sathiyan set up game point with a well-directed down the line forehand that was returned wide by his opponent. Just like game one, Sathiyan missed out on the early opportunity to pocket the game. Eventually, Dosz’s backhand return drifted long as the Indian claimed game two 13-11.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist won the third game 11-8 to seal victory for the Polish side.

Zatowka beats Koszyk

Earlier in the day, in the opening singles fixture, Jaroslaw’s Patryk Zatowka dug deep to beat Bouguslaw Koszyk 3-2. Zatowka stormed to a 2-0 lead after winning the first two games 11-9 and 11-5, respectively. Koszyk, then, clawed his way back into the contest by bagging the subsequent games 11-6 and 11-8 to draw level. Eventually, Zatowka won the decider 11-7 to seal victory and give his side a 1-0 lead in the tie.

SUPERSONIC

Some multi ball training preparing for the match tonight with my team partner Kou Lei !!#sathiyantt #tabletennis #sports #polishsuperliga pic.twitter.com/HIN6fCKJxv — Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (@sathiyantt) October 23, 2020

In the second singles match, Jaroslaw’s Lei Kou made short work of Marek Pradzinski with a thumping 3-0 win. Kou bagged the first game 13-11 after being stretched to deuce. From there on, it was a walk in the park for Chinese paddler as he pocketed the next two games 11-7.