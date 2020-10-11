G. Sathiyan set to return to action in Poland

India’s star paddler G. Sathiyan will be leaving on October 15 to play in the Polish TT league. It has been quite a wait for the 27-year-old to get back to competition, and he is relieved that it is finally happening.

“Finally after 7 months and 10 days, I will be flying to play in the league which begins on October 16 at Gdansk,” Sathiyan told Sportstar here on Sunday. “I am really looking forward to it. I have practised very hard with my coach Raman sir. Matches are going to be tough. I will be a bit rusty but hope to get into the match mode soon.”

ALSO READ | UTT: Players strike gold, but finances still a worry

The two-time Pro-Tour men’s singles champion has been looking at various Airlines, and finally zeroed in on Air France. “Air France was the only option after Lufthansa and Air India apparently cancelled their operations. I have to thank Air France, the Polish league authorities, the Polish TT Federation and Raman sir [who helped in taking to a source in Air France] who were very supportive,” he said.

Japanese league

Sathiyan explained since he has already missed four matches in the Polish league, he will play four more in the second week of October at Gdansk before returning to India to apply for the Japanese visa - he is also scheduled to play in the Japanese league.

“My Japanese league visa is under process. The league there starts on November 15. I am planning to come back to India on October 30 and undergo a 14-day quarantine in India,” said the Asian Games medallist, ranked 32 in the world.