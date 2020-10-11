More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis G. Sathiyan set to return to action in Poland The Indian star paddler will be leaving India on October 15 to play in the Polish TT league. Team Sportstar Chennai 11 October, 2020 11:11 IST G. Sathiyan is relieved to be getting back to competition after a long break. - S. SIVA SARAVANAN Team Sportstar Chennai 11 October, 2020 11:11 IST India’s star paddler G. Sathiyan will be leaving on October 15 to play in the Polish TT league. It has been quite a wait for the 27-year-old to get back to competition, and he is relieved that it is finally happening.“Finally after 7 months and 10 days, I will be flying to play in the league which begins on October 16 at Gdansk,” Sathiyan told Sportstar here on Sunday. “I am really looking forward to it. I have practised very hard with my coach Raman sir. Matches are going to be tough. I will be a bit rusty but hope to get into the match mode soon.”ALSO READ | UTT: Players strike gold, but finances still a worryThe two-time Pro-Tour men’s singles champion has been looking at various Airlines, and finally zeroed in on Air France. “Air France was the only option after Lufthansa and Air India apparently cancelled their operations. I have to thank Air France, the Polish league authorities, the Polish TT Federation and Raman sir [who helped in taking to a source in Air France] who were very supportive,” he said.Japanese leagueSathiyan explained since he has already missed four matches in the Polish league, he will play four more in the second week of October at Gdansk before returning to India to apply for the Japanese visa - he is also scheduled to play in the Japanese league.“My Japanese league visa is under process. The league there starts on November 15. I am planning to come back to India on October 30 and undergo a 14-day quarantine in India,” said the Asian Games medallist, ranked 32 in the world. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.