India men lose to France in World team table tennis championship

India is yet to seal its place in the pre-quarterfinals. India is hoping to advance as one of the two best third-placed teams.

CHENDGU (CHINA) 04 October, 2022 13:22 IST
File Picture: Felix Lebrun beat G. Sathiyan 11-4, 11-2, 11-6.

File Picture: Felix Lebrun beat G. Sathiyan 11-4, 11-2, 11-6. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

France pulled off a 3-0 win over India in a crucial men’s Group-2 match of the World team table tennis championships in China on Tuesday.

With the victory, France jumped to the top of the Group, pushing Germany and India to the second and third positions, respectively, after a three-way tie saw the top three teams equal with seven points.

France rose to the top as it enjoyed a better record (matches won 10-lost 3) than Germany’s 10-4. India’s record stood at 9-6.

While France and Germany have qualified for the round-of-16, India is yet to seal its place in the pre-quarterfinals. India is hoping to advance as one of the two best third-placed teams. It will have to wait for all the men's group matches to get over late in the evening to know its fate.

The result
Group 2: France bt India 3-0 (Alexis Lebrun bt Manav Thakkar 11-6, 11-8, 11-8; Felix Lebrun bt G. Sathiyan 11-4, 11-2, 11-6; Jules Rolland bt Harmeet Desai 11-13, 13-11, 7-11, 11-8, 11-7).

