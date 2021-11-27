World Table Tennis Championship: India one win away from historic women's and mixed doubles medals

India is one win away from a historic medal in women's doubles and mixed doubles as it reached the quarterfinals of the World table tennis championships here on Friday.

Manika Batra in partnership with Archana Kamath defeated the Hungarian pair of Dora Madarasz and Pota Georgina 11-4, 11-9, 6-11, 11-7, and then Manika joined hands with G. Sathiyan to overcome the American duo of Kanak Jha and Manyu Wang 15-17, 10-12, 12-10, 11-6, 11-7.

However, Sharath Kamal and Archana Kamath went down to Emmanuel Lebesson and Yuan Jia Nan of France 4-11, 8-11, 5-11 in mixed doubles last-16 clash.

Sathiyan and Manika will next meet Tomokazu Harimoto and Hina Hayata of Japan, while Manika and Archana will take on Sarah De Nutte and Xia Lian Ni of Luxembourg in the last eight clashes