World Table Tennis Championship: India one win away from historic women's and mixed doubles medals

Team Sportstar
HOUSTON
27 November, 2021 10:20 IST

Manika Batra (in pic) entered the women's and mixed doubles quarterfinals of the World table tennis championships partnering with Archana Kamath and G. Sathiyan respectively. (File Picture) - AFP Photo

India is one win away from a historic medal in women's doubles and mixed doubles as it reached the quarterfinals of the World table tennis championships here on Friday.

Manika Batra in partnership with Archana Kamath defeated the Hungarian pair of Dora Madarasz and Pota Georgina 11-4, 11-9, 6-11, 11-7, and then Manika joined hands with G. Sathiyan to overcome the American duo of Kanak Jha and Manyu Wang 15-17, 10-12, 12-10, 11-6, 11-7.

World Table Tennis Championships: Sathiyan loses in third round

However, Sharath Kamal and Archana Kamath went down to Emmanuel Lebesson and Yuan Jia Nan of France 4-11, 8-11, 5-11 in mixed doubles last-16 clash.

Sathiyan and Manika will next meet Tomokazu Harimoto and Hina Hayata of Japan, while Manika and Archana will take on Sarah De Nutte and Xia Lian Ni of Luxembourg in the last eight clashes

The results (Round of 16):

Women's doubles: Manika Batra & Archana Kamath bt Dora Madarasz & Pota Georgina (Hun) 11-4, 11-9, 6-11, 11-7;

Mixed doubles: Sathiyan & Manika Batra bt Kanak Jha & Manyu Wang (USA) 15-17, 10-12, 12-10, 11-6, 11-7; Emmanuel Lebesson & Yuan Jia Nan (Fra) bt Sharath Kamal & Archana Kamath 11-4, 11-8, 11-5.

Read more stories on Table Tennis.