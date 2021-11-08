More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis India wins four titles in World TT Youth Contender Indian youngsters participated in six finals across agre groups and come out triumphant in four of them. Team Sportstar SZOMBATHELY (HUNGARY) 08 November, 2021 15:42 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Three Indian girls won singles titles. - Business Line Team Sportstar SZOMBATHELY (HUNGARY) 08 November, 2021 15:42 IST India won four singles titles--three in boys' and one in girls'---in the World Table Tennis Youth Contender, which concluded here on Sunday.The results (finals):Girls: u-19: Yangzi Liu (Aus) bt Lakshita Narang 9-11, 7-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-8; u-17: Zihou Jingyi (SGP) bt Yashaswini Deepak Ghorpade 11-7, 8-11, 12-10, 11-9; u-15: Suhana Saini bt Veranika Varabyova (Blr) 11-8, 11-9, 11-5; u-13: Prisha Goel bt Theresa Faltermaier (Ger) 11-2, 5-11, 9-11, 11-6, 13-11; u-11: Dhaani Jain bt Maria Lytvyn (Ukr) 11-7, 13-11, 11-6.Boys: u-13: Atherva Gupta bt Pavol Kokavec (SVK) 11-3, 11-7, 8-11, 11-8. Read more stories on Table Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :