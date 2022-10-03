India women beat Egypt 3-1 to reach World team table tennis knockouts

The Indian women’s team entered the knock-out stages (round-of-16) of the World team table tennis championships in China on Monday after beating Egypt 3-1 in Group 5. India finished second behind Germany in the group.

The India men’s team edged Kazakhstan 3-2 for its third straight win in Group 2. But it still has to beat France on Tuesday to advance to the round-of-16.

The results:

Men: Group 2: India bt Kazakhstan 3-2 (G. Sathiyan bt Denis Zholudev 11-1, 11-9, 11-5; Harmeet Desai lost to Kirill Gerassimenko 6-11, 8-11, 9-11; Manav Thakkar bt Alan Kurmangaliyev 12-10, 11-1, 11-8; Sathiyan lost to Kirill 11-6, 5-11, 14-12, 9-11, 6-11; Harmeet bt Denis 12-10, 11-9, 11-6).

Women: Group 5: India bt Egypt 3-1 (Sreeja Akula bt Hana Goda 11-6, 11-4, 11-1; Manika Batra bt Dina Meshref 8-11, 11-6, 11–7, 2-11, 11-8; Diya Chitale lost to Yousra Helmy 11-5, 10-12, 11-9, 9-11, 4-11; Sreeja bt Dina 11-8, 11-8, 9-11, 11-6).