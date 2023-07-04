MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian squad for Asian Youth TT announced

The selectors picked the Under-19 and Under-15 squads in the boys and girls sections based on their rankings.

Published : Jul 04, 2023 14:36 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Suhana Saini of Haryana, who won the sub-junior girls’ title, in action during the East Zone National ranking table tennis tournament at the R.G. Baruah Sports Complex’s indoor stadium in Guwahati on September 30, 2018.
FILE PHOTO: Suhana Saini of Haryana, who won the sub-junior girls’ title, in action during the East Zone National ranking table tennis tournament at the R.G. Baruah Sports Complex’s indoor stadium in Guwahati on September 30, 2018. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Suhana Saini of Haryana, who won the sub-junior girls’ title, in action during the East Zone National ranking table tennis tournament at the R.G. Baruah Sports Complex’s indoor stadium in Guwahati on September 30, 2018. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar/The Hindu

A 14-member Indian table tennis squad was on Tuesday selected to represent the country in the 27th Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships, which will be held in Doha from July 17 to 22.

The team comprises seven boys and seven girls.

The selectors picked the Under-19 and Under-15 squads in the boys and girls sections based on their rankings. Three coaches and two support staff will accompany the team members and will leave for Qatar in the wee hours of July 16.

The Doha championships are a qualification event for the 2023 ITTF World Youth Championships at Nova Garcia, Slovenia, which are slated from November 23 to December 3.

Though the winners of the continental event in U-19 and U-15 boys and girls directly make the grade for the Slovenia championships, the Indians can hope to grab one of the six spots each in the two sections, in singles out of the 20 spots and doubles on combined world ranking points.

The Indian players had qualified for the Tunisia edition, which featured singles, doubles and team events, last year.

The Indian U-19 boys finished with a bronze medal in the last edition of the Asian Juniors in Laos to qualify for the Doha championships, and the girls topped at the regional Youth championships, a qualification event for Doha held at Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, in May.

Indian squad:
Boys: Ankur Bhattacharjee, Divyan Srivastava, Jash Modi, P.B. Abhinand, Sarth Mishra, Punit Biswas and Priyanuj Bhattacharyya.
Girls: Yashaswini Ghorpade, Suhana Saini, Jennifer Varghese, Taneesha Kotecha, Avisha Karmakar, Sayanika Maji and Sayali Wani.
Coaches: Anindita Chakraborty, Jay Modak and R. Rajesh.
Support staff: Himanshu and Amandeep.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian squad for Asian Youth TT announced
    PTI
  2. Woman athlete diagnosed with CTE brain disease in ‘landmark’ find
    AFP
  3. Sreeshankar looks to put disappointing Diamond League behind him in run-up to World Championships
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Japan court finds consultant guilty of taking bribes in sprawling Tokyo Olympics trial
    AP
  5. Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manisha Kalyan named AIFF men’s and women’s Player of the Year
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Table Tennis

  1. Indian squad for Asian Youth TT announced
    PTI
  2. Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal out of WTT Zagreb Contender
    PTI
  3. WTT Contender: Diya-Sreeja through to semis
    PTI
  4. WTT contender: Ayhika and Sutirtha win doubles title in Tunis
    Team Sportstar
  5. WTT contender: Sutirtha-Ayhika pair reaches women’s doubles final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian squad for Asian Youth TT announced
    PTI
  2. Woman athlete diagnosed with CTE brain disease in ‘landmark’ find
    AFP
  3. Sreeshankar looks to put disappointing Diamond League behind him in run-up to World Championships
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Japan court finds consultant guilty of taking bribes in sprawling Tokyo Olympics trial
    AP
  5. Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manisha Kalyan named AIFF men’s and women’s Player of the Year
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment