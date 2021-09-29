Indian women enter Championship Division at Asian TT Championships

Indian women will take on Kazakhstan in the First Division final of the 25th-ITTF-ATTU Asian table tennis championships to be held at the Lusail Sports Arena here on Thursday.

By finishing in the top two of the First Division, India entered the Championship Division where it will meet either Japan, the top seed, or bottom-seeded Singapore on Wednesday.

Earlier, India topped its Group-I with convincing 3-0 wins over Jordan and Nepal. In the two ties, none of the Indians lost a game.



The four group women's winners were India, Iran, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. In the first knock-out match on Wednesday, India trounced Uzbekistan 3-0 while in the other contest, Kazakhstan overcame a tough challenge from Iran before emerging triumphant 3-1 to book a place in the summit clash.