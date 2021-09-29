More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis Indian women enter Championship Division at Asian TT Championships By finishing in the top two of the First Division, India entered the Championship Division where it will meet either Japan, the top seed, or bottom-seeded Singapore on Wednesday. Team Sportstar Doha 29 September, 2021 14:11 IST Archana Kamath beat Markhabo Magdieva 11-2, 11-5, 11-4 in India's 3-0 win over Uzbekistan in their knock-out match on Wednesday. (File Image) - Special Arrangement Team Sportstar Doha 29 September, 2021 14:11 IST Indian women will take on Kazakhstan in the First Division final of the 25th-ITTF-ATTU Asian table tennis championships to be held at the Lusail Sports Arena here on Thursday. By finishing in the top two of the First Division, India entered the Championship Division where it will meet either Japan, the top seed, or bottom-seeded Singapore on Wednesday.RELATED| Asian table tennis championships: Indian women defeats Jordan 3-0 Earlier, India topped its Group-I with convincing 3-0 wins over Jordan and Nepal. In the two ties, none of the Indians lost a game.The four group women's winners were India, Iran, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. In the first knock-out match on Wednesday, India trounced Uzbekistan 3-0 while in the other contest, Kazakhstan overcame a tough challenge from Iran before emerging triumphant 3-1 to book a place in the summit clash.The results:First division: Second Stage: Women: Group winners: India bt Uzbekistan 3-0 (Archana Kamath bt Markhabo Magdieva 11-2, 11-5, 11-4; Sutirtha Mukherjee bt Rozalina Khadjieva 11-6, 11-7, 11-3; Ayhika Mukherjee bt Sugdiyona Madalieva 11-8, 8-11, 12-10, 11-7); Kazakhstan bt Iran 3-1.(First Stage): (Group 1): India bt Nepal 3-0 (Sreeja Akula bt Elina Maharajan 11-6, 11-9, 11-8; Archana Kamath bt Sikka Suwal 11-6, 11-5, 11-5; Sutirtha Mukherjee bt Evana Thapa 11-2, 11-8, 11-0; India bt Jordan 3-0 (Sutirtha Mukherjee bt Bara Al-Wedian 11-6, 11-6, 11-4; Archana Kamath bt Taimmaa Abo-Yaman 11-6, 11-5, 11-3; Ayhika Mukherjee bt Yara Aldmaisy 11-7, 11-1, 11-1. Read more stories on Table Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :