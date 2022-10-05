Table Tennis

Indian women’s team knocked out of TT World C’ships

Team Sportstar
05 October, 2022 16:30 IST
05 October, 2022 16:30 IST
In the end, it was Diya Chitale who put up an admirable fight taking her match into the fifth game, however she too lost to an experienced Liu Hsing-Yin 2-3

The Indian women’s table tennis team at the World Championships, went down fighting 3-0 to a strong Chinese Taipei side, who made short work of the Indian’s as they advanced to the quarterfinals.

Manika, the most experienced of the lot was outclassed by world number 22 Chen Szu-Yu, 0-3 (11-7, 11-9, 11-3)

Fresh off her mixed doubles gold in Birmingham, Sreeja Akula too could not manage to move past her opponent Ching I-Ching going down down 1-3 (8-11, 11-5 6-11, 9-11)

In the end, it was Diya Chitale who put up an admirable fight taking her match into the fifth game, however she too lost to an experienced Liu Hsing-Yin 2-3 (6-11, 11-9, 11-9, 8-11 7-11).

Scorecard
Women: Chinese Taipei bt India 3-0 (Chen Szu-Yu bt Manika Batra 11-7, 11-9, 11-3; Cheng I-Ching bt Sreeja Akula 11-8, 5-11, 11-6, 11-9; Li Yu-Jhun bt Diya Chitale 11-6, 9-11, 9-11, 11-8, 11-7).

-Inputs from PTI

