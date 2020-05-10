Mother’s Day | A huge source of support and encouragement: Sharath Kamal

My mother (Annapoorna) has always been supportive. When I decided to play the sport (table tennis) professionally, she was fully behind me.

As a kid, when I came back from school, she was dot on time preparing food for us. If not for her, it would have been difficult for me to focus on the sport. Her time management was excellent.

She supported us (me and my younger brother Rajath Kamal) on the educational front, too. She sat with us during exam time.

Wishing all the wonderful mothers a very Happy Mother's Day. Here's one of my favourite memories with my mother. What is yours? #MyMomMyStar #MothersDay @sportstarweb pic.twitter.com/QOyG3Fty31 — Sharath Kamal (@sharathkamal1) May 10, 2020

We didn’t go for tuitions as we were generally travelling for tournaments. She has been a huge source of support and encouragement for me.

As told to K. Keerthivasan.