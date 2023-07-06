Manika beats Cheng I-Ching to enter pre-quarters at WTT Star Contender

Indian table tennis star Manika Batra blanked world number 15 Cheng I-Ching to enter the women’s singles pre-quarterfinals at the WTT Star Contender Ljubljana here on Thursday.

World No. 32 Manika took just 23 minutes to outplay her accomplished Chinese Taipei opponent 11-4, 11-9, 11-7 in a round of 32 match.

Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk to face Daniel Dubois in Poland

Ching is an Olympic medallist in the mixed doubles category and has won multiple medals at Word Championships in doubles and team events. She is also a former world number five.

Manika next plays the winner of the match between Bernadette Szocs and Adria Diaz. The 28-year-old is the only Indian in the women’s singles draw.

She had defeated Margaryta Pesotska of Ukraine in five games in her opening round.