Manika beats Cheng I-Ching to enter pre-quarters at WTT Star Contender

World No. 32 Manika took just 23 minutes to outplay her accomplished Chinese Taipei opponent 11-4, 11-9, 11-7 in a round of 32 match.

Published : Jul 06, 2023 22:11 IST , Ljubljana (Slovenia) - 1 MIN READ

PTI
India’s Manika Batra in action. (File Photo)
India's Manika Batra in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
India’s Manika Batra in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Indian table tennis star Manika Batra blanked world number 15 Cheng I-Ching to enter the women’s singles pre-quarterfinals at the WTT Star Contender Ljubljana here on Thursday.

World No. 32 Manika took just 23 minutes to outplay her accomplished Chinese Taipei opponent 11-4, 11-9, 11-7 in a round of 32 match.

Ching is an Olympic medallist in the mixed doubles category and has won multiple medals at Word Championships in doubles and team events. She is also a former world number five.

Manika next plays the winner of the match between Bernadette Szocs and Adria Diaz. The 28-year-old is the only Indian in the women’s singles draw.

She had defeated Margaryta Pesotska of Ukraine in five games in her opening round.

