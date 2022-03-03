WTT Contender Muscat: Manika Batra enters quarterfinals

India's Manika Batra entered the quarterfinals of the WTT Contender Muscat on Thursday with an impressive 11-3, 13-11, 11-8 win over Bernadette Szocs of Romania.

The Indian, ranked 49th in the world, saved two game points in the second set and in the third game was at her attacking best against the Romanian ranked 23rd.

G. Sathiyan went down to Lin Shidong of China 8-11, 13-11, 2-11, 8-11 in the men's first round while Archana Kamath lost to Xiaoxin Yang of Monaco 9-11, 5-11, 11-7, 9-11 in the women's pre-quarterfinals.

Earlier, three Indian doubles pairs, S. Selena Deepthi-Sreeja Akula, Sutirtha Mukherjee-Ayhika Mukherjee (women's doubles) and Manav Thakkar-Archana Kamath (mixed doubles), reached the semifinals - the medal round.