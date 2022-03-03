More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis WTT Contender Muscat: Manika Batra enters quarterfinals India's Manika Batra entered the quarterfinals of the WTT Contender Muscat on Thursday with an impressive 11-3, 13-11, 11-8 win over Bernadette Szocs of Romania. Team Sportstar 03 March, 2022 21:56 IST India's Manika Batra entered the quarterfinals of the WTT Contender Muscat on Thursday with an impressive 11-3, 13-11, 11-8 win over Bernadette Szocs of Romania. (File Picture) - AFP Photo Team Sportstar 03 March, 2022 21:56 IST India's Manika Batra entered the quarterfinals of the WTT Contender Muscat on Thursday with an impressive 11-3, 13-11, 11-8 win over Bernadette Szocs of Romania.The Indian, ranked 49th in the world, saved two game points in the second set and in the third game was at her attacking best against the Romanian ranked 23rd.RELATED| WTT Contender Muscat: Sathiyan bows out; two Indian women's doubles pairs in medal round G. Sathiyan went down to Lin Shidong of China 8-11, 13-11, 2-11, 8-11 in the men's first round while Archana Kamath lost to Xiaoxin Yang of Monaco 9-11, 5-11, 11-7, 9-11 in the women's pre-quarterfinals.Earlier, three Indian doubles pairs, S. Selena Deepthi-Sreeja Akula, Sutirtha Mukherjee-Ayhika Mukherjee (women's doubles) and Manav Thakkar-Archana Kamath (mixed doubles), reached the semifinals - the medal round.The results:Men: Singles (first round): Lin Shidong (Chn) bt G. Sathiyan 11-8, 11-13, 11-2, 11-8;Doubles (Quarterfinals): Chuang Chi-Yuan & Peng Wang-Wei (Tpe) bt Manav Thakkar & Manush Shah 13-11, 14-16, 11-8, 11-4.Women: Singles (second round): Manika Batra bt Bernadette Szocs (ROU) 11-3, 13-11, 11-8; Xiaoxin Yang (Mon) bt Archana Kamath 11-9, 11-5, 7-11, 11-9;Doubles (Quarterfinals): S. Selena Deepthi & Sreeja Akula bt Goi Riu Xuan & Wong in Ru (SGP) 13-11, 12-10, 6-11, 11-7; Sutirtha Mukherjee & Ayhika Mukherjee w/o Zdena Blaskova & Katerina Tomanovska (Cze).Mixed doubles (Quarterfinals): Manav Thakkar & Archana Kamath bt Vitor Ishiy & Bruna Takahashi (Bra) 11-6, 11-7, 8-11, 11-13, 11-8; Nandor Ecseki & Leila Imre bt Sathiyan & Manika 11-9, 12-10, 10-12, 11-3. Read more stories on Table Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :