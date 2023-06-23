MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Batra-Sathiyan mixed doubles pair in WTT Contender semifinals in Tunis

Batra-Sathiyan won 3-0 (11-8, 11-3, 11-8) in the quarterfinal match that lasted a little over 21 minutes.

Published : Jun 23, 2023 18:22 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra during Gold Coast 2018.
FILE PHOTO: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra during Gold Coast 2018. | Photo Credit: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra during Gold Coast 2018. | Photo Credit: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

The Indian mixed doubles pair of Manika Batra and Gnanasekaran Sathiyan advanced to the semifinals of the WTT Contender tournament in Tunis after a straight-set win over the German duo of Cedric Meissner and Yuan Wan on Friday.

Batra-Sathiyan won 3-0 (11-8, 11-3, 11-8) in the quarterfinal match that lasted a little over 21 minutes. They face the Korean pair of Shin Yubin and Lim Jonghoon for a place in the final.

Batra and Sathiyan had already made first-round exits in the women’s and men’s singles, respectively.

READ: Indian sports news wrap, June 22

In the men’s singles, Harmeet Desai suffered a 0-3 defeat at the hands of Liang Yanning of China in the pre-quarterfinals on Friday.

Desai lost 5-11, 6-11, 5-11 in a Round of 16 match that lasted 20 minutes. His defeat brought the end of Indian challenge in the men’s singles.

Achanta Sarath Kamal and Sathiyan had exited from the tournament in the first round itself.

India’s campaign also ended in the women’s singles, as Ayhika Mukherjee suffered an identical 0-3 (5-11, 9-11, 10-12) defeat to Miyu Nagasaki of Japan in the Round of 16.

Batra, Sreeja Akula, and Diya Chitale had failed to go past the first round.

Related stories

Related Topics

Manika Batra /

Gnanasekaran Sathiyan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 2 Live Score - Aus 439/8 - Second session begins - Sutherland on strike
    Team Sportstar
  2. Batra-Sathiyan mixed doubles pair in WTT Contender semifinals in Tunis
    PTI
  3. Ashes 2023: England adds Rehan Ahmed for 2nd Test squad against Australia
    Team Sportstar
  4. India squad vs West Indies: Jaiswal, Ruturaj in Test squad; Pujara dropped; Samson in ODI team
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Women’s Ashes 2023: Annabel Sutherland hits maiden century
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Table Tennis

  1. Batra-Sathiyan mixed doubles pair in WTT Contender semifinals in Tunis
    PTI
  2. UTT Season 4 draft: “Paris Olympics main goal for Team India,” says Chennai Lions’ Kamal
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Ultimate Table Tennis: Quadri Aruna drafted by U Mumba; Duda joins Sharath Kamal at Chennai Lions
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. UTT Season 4 Player Draft to take place in Mumbai on Friday
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sathiyan, Sharath, Manika among retained players ahead of UTT season 4
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 2 Live Score - Aus 439/8 - Second session begins - Sutherland on strike
    Team Sportstar
  2. Batra-Sathiyan mixed doubles pair in WTT Contender semifinals in Tunis
    PTI
  3. Ashes 2023: England adds Rehan Ahmed for 2nd Test squad against Australia
    Team Sportstar
  4. India squad vs West Indies: Jaiswal, Ruturaj in Test squad; Pujara dropped; Samson in ODI team
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Women’s Ashes 2023: Annabel Sutherland hits maiden century
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment