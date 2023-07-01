MagazineBuy Print

Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal out of WTT Zagreb Contender

While Batra lost to world no.11 Shin Yubin of Korea 11-13, 5-11, 14-16, Sharath was shown the door by world no.16 Lin Shidong of China 6-11, 7-11, 5-11.

Published : Jul 01, 2023 12:34 IST , Zagreb - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Manika Batra and Achanta Sharath Kamal in action. (File Photo)
Manika Batra and Achanta Sharath Kamal in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Manika Batra and Achanta Sharath Kamal in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AFP

Top Indian paddlers Manika Batra and Achanta Sharath Kamal lost their respective pre-quarterfinal matches as the country’s challenge in the singles events of the WTT Contender ended here on Saturday.

WTT Contender: Diya-Sreeja through to semis

Batra and Sharath lost by identical 0-3 margins against their higher-ranked opponents.

While Batra lost to world no.11 Shin Yubin of Korea 11-13, 5-11, 14-16, Sharath was shown the door by world no.16 Lin Shidong of China 6-11, 7-11, 5-11.

Later in the day, the Indian women’s doubles pair of Diya Chitale and Sreeja Akula will take on Korean combination of Jihee Jeon and Shin Yubin in the semifinals.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
