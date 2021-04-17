Manika Batra to train with Sharath Kamal in Chennai

In a bid to start preparations for the mixed doubles table tennis event at the Tokyo Olympics, Manika Batra will train in the city with Sharath Kamal and a few others from April 20 to 25.

“We are planning to do some basick work. First, I will have to sit and chat with her [Manika] to chart out our course of action. Rajath Kamal, my brother, will be the video analyst. Of course, paddlers Sudanshu Grover and Manush Shah will assist us,” said Sharath to Sportstar here on Saturday.

In return, Sharath plans to travel to Pune, which is Manika’s training base, sometime in May. “But that depends on the COVID situation prevailing in the country,” he said.

According to Sharath, a National training camp prior to the Olympics is planned at Indore from June 10 to 25 where quite a few sparring partners abroad are likely to join.

“We are planning to invite the Thailand mixed doubles pair of Padasak Tanviriyavechakul and Suthasini Sawettabut and a few Europeans for the National camp,” said the nine-time National champion.