Manika Batra left out of India squad for Asian TT Championships

Star paddler Manika Batra was left out of the India squad for the Asian Championships, which begins in Doha from September 28, after she did not attend the mandatory national camp in Sonepat.

Madhurika Patkar, India's third best player, too, has not been included. The Mumbai-based paddler couldn't attend the camp as TTFI was apparently not able to get the approval from Sports Authority of India to get her for the camp.

Last month, in its Executive Committee meeting, TTFI had made it mandatory for all top paddlers to attend National training camps to be considered for selection.

In the absence of the world number 56th player, 97th-ranked Sutirtha Mukherjee will lead the women's team. The other members are Ayhika Mukherjee (ranked 131) and Archana Kamath (132).

Veteran Sharath Kamal (ranked 33) will spearhead the men's challenge in the company of G Sathiyan (38), Harmeet Desai (72), Manav Thakkar (134) and Sanil Shetty (247).

Powerhouse China is not taking part in the event, raising medal hopes in the men's team event. Singles and doubles competitions will also be conducted.

Men's team: Manav Thakkar, Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty.

Men's doubles: Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan; Manav Thakkar and Harmeet Desai.

Women's team: Sutirtha Mukherjee, Sreeja Akula, Ayhika Mukherjee, Archana Kamath.

Women's doubles: Archana Kamath and Sreeja Akula; Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee.

Mixed doubles: Manav Thakkar and Archana Kamath; Harmeet Desai and Sreeja Akula