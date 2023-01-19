Manika, Sathiyan enter semis in World Table Tennis Contender

Indian mixed doubles duo of G Sathiyan and Manika Batra stormed into the WTT Contender semifinals with a 3-0 win over World No. 9 Spanish pair of Maria Xiao and Alvaro Robles on Thursday.

Continuing its splendid run, the Indian duo took less than 24 minutes to wrap the proceedings 11-9, 11-9, 11-5 and set up a last-four clash against Lim Jonghoon and Shin Yubin, the world No. 20 duo from Korea.

The other half of the semifinal will take place between the Chinese pair of Kuai Man-Lin Shidong and Wong Chun Ting-Doo Hoi Kem of Hong Kong. Both the semis are slated later in the day.

Fresh from its tough 3-2 win over Tin-Tin Ho and Samuel Walker of England, the Indian pair got off to a slow start and trailed 2-5 and 3-6.

The two gradually upped the ante and won six points in a row to take the lead with a 11-9 win in the first game. The second game was a close affair, before the Indians took a 4-1 lead and eventually won by identical 11-9 margin. In the decider, they won eight points on the trot to seal the win.

Sathiyan and Manika had won a silver at the WTT Contender Nova Gorica in Slovenia last November.