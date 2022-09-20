Table Tennis

National Games: Sathiyan, Manika seeded No. 1 in men’s and women’s TT singles

G. Sathiyan of Tamil Nadu and Manika Batra of Delhi were seeded No.1 in the men’s and women’s singles table tennis event of the 36th National Games which will commence here on Thursday.

K. Keerthivasan
SURAT 20 September, 2022 21:48 IST
SURAT 20 September, 2022 21:48 IST
In the open draw held on Tuesday at the venue, Sathiyan and Manika (in pic) got the jury’s nod, pushing the reigning National champions A. Sharath Kamal and Akula Sreeja to the second spot.

In the open draw held on Tuesday at the venue, Sathiyan and Manika (in pic) got the jury’s nod, pushing the reigning National champions A. Sharath Kamal and Akula Sreeja to the second spot. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu

G. Sathiyan of Tamil Nadu and Manika Batra of Delhi were seeded No.1 in the men’s and women’s singles table tennis event of the 36th National Games which will commence here on Thursday.

G. Sathiyan of Tamil Nadu and Manika Batra of Delhi were seeded No.1 in the men’s and women’s singles table tennis event of the 36th National Games which will commence here on Thursday.

In the open draw held on Tuesday at the venue, Sathiyan and Manika got the jury’s nod, pushing the reigning National champions A. Sharath Kamal and Akula Sreeja to the second spot.

Sharath, who went on to win four medals, including three gold, at the recent Birmingham Commonwealth Games, found himself pushed a rung below because of his world ranking at No. 43. On the other hand, Sathiyan (No. 37) is the top-ranked Indian in the world.

Manika, too, benefited from the same rule as the Delhi paddler is at No. 45, while Sreeja is at No. 77.

The jury, comprising T. G. Upadhya, A. S. Kler and Anil Dubey, put National rankings ahead of world rankings for seeding purposes.

The top-eight seeds
Men: G. Sathiyan, A. Sharath Kamal (both TN), Sanil Shetty (Mah), Harmeet Desai (Guj), Anirban Ghosh (WB), Manush Shah (Guj), Soumyajit Ghosh (Har), and Manav Thakkar (Guj). Women: Manika Batra (Del), Sreeja Akula (TS), Diya Chitale (Mah), Reeth Rishya (Mah).

Read more stories on Table Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Sharath Kamal on retirement questions, success at 40 and finding the balance between family and table tennis

Manika Batra: Focusing on Paris 2024, want to shock a higher-ranked player at Tokyo Olympics

Coronavirus could delay 11-year-old table tennis prodigy's Olympic debut

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering V. Chandrasekar (1957-2021)

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us