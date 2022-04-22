Mouma Das: I have to focus on my fitness

At 38 years of age, Mouma Das, a five-time National women's singles table tennis champion, is making a comeback to the sport after a gap of three years.

“Actually, I wanted to start 6-7 months after my pregnancy, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, I couldn’t. I had only 15 days of preparation for the Senior Nationals, and I wanted to play and test my preparations,” Mouma, a multiple Commonwealth Games medallist, said in a chat with Sportstar after winning her first round in the 83rd Senior National table tennis championships here.

Mouma doesn’t have any big plans for the future. On the advice of her coaches, the Arjuna Award winner said she aims to play cautiously and not get injured.

“It is a little tough as I am not in great shape. I find it difficult to hit 5-6 balls continuously. I have no target. The game has also changed a bit, as many young players are playing with different rubbers. I am also observing them,” said Mouma, who has the Indian record of appearing in most World championships:17.

The two-time Olympian said her priority is to get back to peak fitness. “When I left the sport--after winning the 2019 singles title in the Inter-PSPB tournament in February--I was around 48 kg. Now I am 58 kg. I am heavy. I have to focus on my fitness and then on my table tennis,” confessed Mouma, who was affected first by the Covid-19 and then by the Omicron virus.