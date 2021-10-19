Payas Jain is World No. 1 in under-17

Payas Jain became the World No. 1 in boys’ under-17 rankings released by the International Table Tennis Federation on Tuesday. The reigning National youth and junior champion surpassed his previous best of World No. 2 after winning three titles - in Otocec, Tunis and Muscat - this season.



Even in the under-19 section, Payas climbed to the seventh spot - a jump of five places from last week.

Among the girls, there were quite a few Indians in single-digit world rankings. Swastika Ghosh and Yashaswini Ghorpade held the 7th and 8th spots in the under-19 rankings. In fact, Yashaswini is also placed fifth in the under-17 section.



Suhana Saini, winner of titles in Slovenia, Tunisia and Oman this season in the WTT youth series, is placed fourth in under-15, Hansini Mathan Rajan is ranked third in under-13 and Dhani Jain is second in under-11.



World youth rankings (top two Indians):



Boys: (u-19): 7. Payas Jain, 36. Yashansh Malik; (u-17): 1. Payas Jain, 30. Preyash Raj; (u-15): 8. Preyash Raj, 27. Ankur Bhattacharya; (u-13): 11. P. B. Abhinandh, 15. Atherva Gupta; (u-11): 6. Vishruth Ramakrishnan, 19. Aarnav Chandra.



Girls (u-19): 7. Swastika Ghosh, 8. Yashaswini Ghorpade; (u-17): 5. Yashaswini Ghorpade, 12. Suhana Saini; (u-15): 4. Suhana Saini, 21. Hansini Mathan Rajan; (u-13): 3. Hansini Mathan Rajan, 11. Dhaani Jain; (u-11): 2. Dhaani Jain, 9. Ananya Muralidharan.