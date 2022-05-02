Paralympics silver medallist Bhavina Patel wins National title

Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Bhavina Patel won the women's singles Class 4 title at the Para National Table Tennis tournament held at Abhay Khel Prashal in Indore from April 27 to 30.

In an all-Gujarati final, World No. 7 Bhavina beat fellow Paralympian Sonalben Patel 3-1 to lift the trophy.

National Champion

Great last couple of days here in Indore and I’m very happy to finish with the title win. Onto the next tournament soon!pic.twitter.com/iII8EJ2Ykf — Bhavina Patel (@BhavinaOfficial) April 30, 2022

Shitalben Dorji won the Class 5 title with a 3-0 win over Vidya Begadia in the summit clash. Other winners in the women's section included Pragati Kesarvani (Class 8) and Baby Sahana (Class 9).

On the men's side, Sandeep Dangi (Class 1), Lakshya Gupta (Class 2), Shubham Wadhwani (Class 3), Trivendra Singh (Class 4), A Raj Arvindan (Class 5), Anshul Agarwal (Class 6), Sanjeev Mahammanwa (Class 7), Indra Kumar Dixit (Class 8), Dutt Prasad Chugh (Class 9) and Hitesh Dolwani (Class 10) emerged as the winners.

The event was