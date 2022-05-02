More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis Paralympics silver medallist Bhavina Patel wins National title Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Bhavina Patel won the women's singles Class 4 title at the Para National Table Tennis tournament held at Abhay Khel Prashal in Indore from April 27 to 30. Team Sportstar 02 May, 2022 20:04 IST Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Bhavina Patel (front row - second from left) won the women's singles Class 4 title at the Para National Table Tennis tournament held at Abhay Khel Prashal in Indore from April 27 to 30. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar 02 May, 2022 20:04 IST Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Bhavina Patel won the women's singles Class 4 title at the Para National Table Tennis tournament held at Abhay Khel Prashal in Indore from April 27 to 30.In an all-Gujarati final, World No. 7 Bhavina beat fellow Paralympian Sonalben Patel 3-1 to lift the trophy. National Champion Great last couple of days here in Indore and I’m very happy to finish with the title win. Onto the next tournament soon!pic.twitter.com/iII8EJ2Ykf— Bhavina Patel (@BhavinaOfficial) April 30, 2022 Shitalben Dorji won the Class 5 title with a 3-0 win over Vidya Begadia in the summit clash. Other winners in the women's section included Pragati Kesarvani (Class 8) and Baby Sahana (Class 9).On the men's side, Sandeep Dangi (Class 1), Lakshya Gupta (Class 2), Shubham Wadhwani (Class 3), Trivendra Singh (Class 4), A Raj Arvindan (Class 5), Anshul Agarwal (Class 6), Sanjeev Mahammanwa (Class 7), Indra Kumar Dixit (Class 8), Dutt Prasad Chugh (Class 9) and Hitesh Dolwani (Class 10) emerged as the winners.The event was Read more stories on Table Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :