Sathiyan enters the final of Czech International Open

G. Sathiyan, the top seed, reached the men's singles final of the Czech International Open table tennis tournament here on Wednesday, after his opponent Truls Moregard of Sweden conceded the match due to back pain. The Indian was leading 11-4, 11-8 and 8-2 in the third game when the Swede quit.

The injury flare-up happened in the second game. At 9-8, Sathiyan pushed Moregard's serve wide to his forehand and in an attempt to reach the ball, the 19-year-old pushed it into the net and writhed in pain. Moregard returned to the court after taking an injury time-out, but could not continue for long.

Sathiyan will take on Yeven Pryschchepa of Ukraine, seeded fourth, in the final later today.