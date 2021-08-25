More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis Sathiyan enters the final of Czech International Open G. Sathiyan, the top seed, reached the men's singles final of the Czech International Open table tennis tournament on Wednesday. Team Sportstar 25 August, 2021 17:35 IST Sathiyan will take on Yeven Pryschchepa of Ukraine, seeded fourth, in the final. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 25 August, 2021 17:35 IST G. Sathiyan, the top seed, reached the men's singles final of the Czech International Open table tennis tournament here on Wednesday, after his opponent Truls Moregard of Sweden conceded the match due to back pain. The Indian was leading 11-4, 11-8 and 8-2 in the third game when the Swede quit.READ: Archana falls in quarters, Sathiyan enters semifinalThe injury flare-up happened in the second game. At 9-8, Sathiyan pushed Moregard's serve wide to his forehand and in an attempt to reach the ball, the 19-year-old pushed it into the net and writhed in pain. Moregard returned to the court after taking an injury time-out, but could not continue for long.Sathiyan will take on Yeven Pryschchepa of Ukraine, seeded fourth, in the final later today. Read more stories on Table Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :