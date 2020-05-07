Olympic medal on top of G. Sathiyan's agenda

Ace indian table tennis player G Sathiyan has locked his eyes on three achievements: winning an Olympic medal, breaking into the world's top-10 and beating a top Chinese player.

“It is going to be very challenging to win an Olympic medal in Tokyo. It’s a herculean task for sure. Even the [2018] Asian Games was a herculean task for us. After winning the Commonwealth Games, we never expected to win an Asian Games medal,” Sathiyan told Sportstar during an Instagram LIVE session on Wednesday. “It will be sensational if I can make the quarterfinals. That will put me in a really good position to go for a medal in the 2024 Olympics,” Sathiyan told Sportstar during an Instagram live session on Wednesday.

READ | Sharath Kamal aims at Birmingham, not just Tokyo

The Chennai-born paddler added that beating a world number one or an Olympic champion from China will create a big sensation in India.

THE RAMAN EFFECT

The 2018 Commonwealth Games team gold medallist is a man of many firsts. He became the first Indian to break into top-25 of world rankings and he will become the first Indian to feature in the Japanese league. He credits this success to his coach and former national champion, S. Raman.

“He (Raman) has made a huge transformation in my game. He turned me from a passive and a controlled player to an aggressive player. He made sure I develop a lethal combination of having a good defence and a good attack. Under his tutelage, I have improved on the technical front, serve and receive under him.”

TRANSITIONING FROM BLOCKER TO FINISHER

The 27-year-old paddler also stated that his coach helped him bring about a huge change in mindset. “I used to believe that the more balls I played, the better it was. He told me it was more about the quality on the ball and the aggressiveness with which I played. That proved to be really helpful.”

The attacking nature of Sathiyan’s game that can be seen today was not always present. The 2018 Asian Games team bronze medallist lists two incidents which helped him transition into a finisher from a blocker.

Meanwhile, champion paddler @sathiyantt is making good use of the #Lockdown break to train with a robot at his Chennai residence.



CRAZY! @Sportskeerthi has more https://t.co/pvkfDBdGWi pic.twitter.com/4mvQduxY6v — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) April 9, 2020

“It was the 2014 All India Inter-Institutional tournament in New Delhi where the change occurred. I had just finished my engineering degree before the tournament. I was still holding back and I was very defensive. I almost lost to G. Vinod but I managed to save match points and make a successful comeback. But in the final, I let loose and expressed myself and ended up winning the title,” Sathiyan reminisced.

The demise of Sathiyan’s father pushed the paddler over the edge and from there on, he never looked back.

“In 2015, when dad passed away, I changed myself as a player emotionally. I had played like I had nothing to lose and. I stopped calculating. I started to express myself without thinking of the result. I was focusing more on the process and put out all my anger and energy on the board. In 2016, when I won the Belgium Open, it strengthened my belief and I knew I was on the right path,” Sathiyan explained.

FACE OF INDIAN TABLE TENNIS

For a long time, Indian table tennis was synonymous with Achanta Sharath Kamal. Now, and as Sharath says, he has passed on the baton to Sathiyan. When asked whether that’s added pressure or a motivation, world number 32 said: “It is definitely motivating as Sharath has always been a great source of inspiration. What is even better is that he is still playing with us. So, it’s great to receive such a compliment from him.”

EVEN ROBOT STANDS NO CHANCE

Sathiyan is spending most of his time during the lockdown at his residence in Chennai. While most people are spending time with family, he has found a new sparring partner in his robot, the Butterfly Amicus Prime. “I am using it in a very wise way and making best use of what I can in limited space and good skills.”

“I have been playing with it so much that sometimes the machine heats up, it also needs a break. The robot is not able to take it and keeps getting tired ,” Sathiyan concluded.