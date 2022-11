India’s mixed doubles pairing of Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran on Tuesday moved up a place to reach a career-high fifth in the International Table Tennis Federation rankings.

The duo had recently made the final at the WTT Contender in Slovenia.

“Breaking into the world top-5 rankings has truly been a dream come true moment,” Sathiyan, who is ranked 39th in singles, tweeted.

NEW CAREER HIGH 💪✅



WORLD RANK 5 in MIXED DOUBLES alongwith @manikabatra_TT in the latest ITTF world ranking list 😎



Highest ever world ranking achieved by an Indian pair in Mixed doubles event✌️ pic.twitter.com/XviNQwjYo3 — Sathiyan Gnanasekaran OLY (@sathiyantt) November 8, 2022

“It is indeed a great milestone towards our goal of reaching the pinnacle and winning that elusive Olympic medal.”