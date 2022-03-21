More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis WTT Contender, Doha: Sathiyan, Manika in mixed doubles quarterfinals G. Sathiyan and Manika Batra, seeded third, beat Chew Zhe Yu Clarence and Zeng Jian of Singapore. Team Sportstar Doha 21 March, 2022 21:52 IST FILE PHOTO: Manika Batra (left) and G. Sathiyan win in five games. - PTI Team Sportstar Doha 21 March, 2022 21:52 IST The Indian mixed doubles pair of G. Sathiyan and Manika Batra, seeded third, entered the quarterfinals of the WTT Contender Doha here on Monday with a 6-11, 11-9, 11-13, 11-8, 11-6 win over Chew Zhe Yu Clarence and Zeng Jian of Singapore. Earlier, Fan Siqi of China defeated India’s top paddler Manika Batra 11-7, 11-5, 11-6 in a women’s singles first-round match.The resultsWomen’s singles (first round): Fan Siqi (Chn) bt Manika Batra 11-7, 11-5, 11-6.Mixed doubles (first round): G. Sathiyan & Manika Batra bt Chew Zhe Yu Clarence & Zeng Jain (SGP) 6-11, 11-9, 11-13, 11-8, 11-6.; Yang Wang & Tatiana Kukulkova (SVK) bt Manav Thakkar & Archana Kamath 11-7, 11-4, 5-11, 13-11. Read more stories on Table Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :