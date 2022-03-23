More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis WTT Contender: Sathiyan-Manika storm into mixed doubles final The Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra pair, seeded three, entered the mixed doubles final of the WTT Contender Doha with a 13-11, 9-11, 11-9, 8-11, 11-8 victory over the second seeded Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem of Hong Kong on Tuesday. Team Sportstar DOHA 23 March, 2022 10:47 IST FILE PHOTO: The Indians will take on the top-seeds Lin Yun-Ju and Cheng I-Ching of Taipei in the final. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar DOHA 23 March, 2022 10:47 IST The Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra pair, seeded three, entered the mixed doubles final of the WTT Contender Doha with a 13-11, 9-11, 11-9, 8-11, 11-8 victory over the second seeded Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem of Hong Kong on Tuesday. The Indians will take on the top-seeds Lin Yun-Ju and Cheng I-Ching of Taipei in the final.Earlier, Sharath Kamal cruised to the men's singles quarterfinals, overcoming Lim Jonghoon of Korea 11-6, 11-5, 6-11, 16-14. Sharath will face Tomislav Pucar of Croatia on Wednesday.The results:Men's Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Sharath Kamal bt Lim Jonghoon (Kor) 11-6, 11-5, 6-11,16-14.Mixed doubles (semifinals): G. Sathiyan & Manika Batra bt Wong Chun Ting & Doo Hoi Kem (Hkg) 13-11, 9-11, 11-9, 8-11, 11-8; Quarterfinals: Sathiyan & Manika bt Krisitan Karlsson & Christina Kallberg (Swe) 11-7, 9-11, 11--9, 11-8.Women's doubles (quarterfinals): Huang Yi-Hua & Chen Szu-Yu (Tpe) bt Manika Batra & Archana Kamath 11-5, 11-9, 11-6. Read more stories on Table Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :