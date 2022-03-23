WTT Contender: Sathiyan-Manika storm into mixed doubles final

The Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra pair, seeded three, entered the mixed doubles final of the WTT Contender Doha with a 13-11, 9-11, 11-9, 8-11, 11-8 victory over the second seeded Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem of Hong Kong on Tuesday. The Indians will take on the top-seeds Lin Yun-Ju and Cheng I-Ching of Taipei in the final.

Earlier, Sharath Kamal cruised to the men's singles quarterfinals, overcoming Lim Jonghoon of Korea 11-6, 11-5, 6-11, 16-14. Sharath will face Tomislav Pucar of Croatia on Wednesday.