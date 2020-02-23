Hungarian Open TT: Sathiyan, Sharath settle for silver in men's doubles

The pair G. Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal settled for a silver medal after going down 3-1 to the German duo Benedikt Duda and Patrick Franziska in the men's doubles final of the Hungarian Open on Saturday.

The No. 2 seeds Duda and Patrick claimed the first two games 11-5, 11-9 to take 2-0 lead. The Indian qualifiers pulled one back in the next game by winning it 11-8, but it proved to be insufficient as the Germans closed out the contest by bagging the fourth game 11-9.

Patrick, who won the silver medal in the mixed doubles category with compatriot Petrissa Solja, joined forces with Duda to win their maiden men's doubles title.

This was the first time world no. 27 Sathiyan and Sharath reached the final in the men's doubles category at a World Tour event.