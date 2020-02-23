More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis Hungarian Open TT: Sathiyan, Sharath settle for silver in men's doubles The pair of G. Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal went down 5-11, 9-11, 11-8, 9-11 to Germany's Benedikt Duda and Patrick Franziska in the men's doubles final. Team Sportstar 23 February, 2020 07:40 IST This was the first time Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal (right) reached the final in the men's doubles category at a World Tour event. - TWITTER (@sathiyantt) Team Sportstar 23 February, 2020 07:40 IST The pair G. Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal settled for a silver medal after going down 3-1 to the German duo Benedikt Duda and Patrick Franziska in the men's doubles final of the Hungarian Open on Saturday. The No. 2 seeds Duda and Patrick claimed the first two games 11-5, 11-9 to take 2-0 lead. The Indian qualifiers pulled one back in the next game by winning it 11-8, but it proved to be insufficient as the Germans closed out the contest by bagging the fourth game 11-9.Patrick, who won the silver medal in the mixed doubles category with compatriot Petrissa Solja, joined forces with Duda to win their maiden men's doubles title.This was the first time world no. 27 Sathiyan and Sharath reached the final in the men's doubles category at a World Tour event. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.