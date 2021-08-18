More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis Sharath Kamal in search of a playing partner Sharath Kamal has been left to search for a playing partner after Manika Batra and G. Sathiyan decided to join forces. The way the issue was handled has hurt Sharath. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 18 August, 2021 22:31 IST File picture of Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra. - PTI Rakesh Rao New Delhi 18 August, 2021 22:31 IST Sharath Kamal has been left to search for a playing partner after Manika Batra and G. Sathiyan decided to join forces. More than the decision, the way the issue was handled has hurt Sharath.“Forget my seniority, as a teammate, I expected them to tell me about their plans. I learnt it from a text message shared by a fellow player,” said Sharath, the only table tennis player to receive the Padma Shri for his enormous contribution to the sport.“I will take a call once I resume my training next week and plan ahead,” said Sharath.READ: First batch of Indian athletes leaves for TokyoFor the record, Manika had informed Sharath about her decision in an email. On his part, Sathiyan wrote to the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) indicating that the duo had set its sights on the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.No show-cause yetThe TTFI Executive Board, on August 4, took a unanimous decision to issue a show-cause notice to Manika for “indiscipline” during the Tokyo Olympics, and she was to respond within 10 days. However, the show-cause notice has not been served on her yet.On Tuesday, a non-committal TTFI secretary Arun Banerjee sought more time to explain the delay in issuing the show-cause notice. “I will be able to talk about the matter on Thursday,” he said. Read more stories on Table Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :