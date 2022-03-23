WTT Contender Doha: Sharath Kamal reaches semifinals

Sharath Kamal was at his imperious best as he dismantled Tomislav Pucar of Croatia 11-8, 11-7, 11-4 in the men's singles quarterfinals of the WTT Contender Doha on Wednesday.

Sharath will clash with Yuan Licen of China in the semifinals on Wednesday night (9 p.m. IST).

Meanwhile, the mixed doubles pair of G. Sathiyan and Manika Batra, seeded third, will face Taipei's top seed Lin Yun-Ju and Cheng I-Ching in the final on Thursday at 4.50 p.m. IST.