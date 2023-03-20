Table Tennis

Sharath Kamal not to defend title at National Table Tennis Championship due to injury

Veteran Sharath Kamal, the 10-time National table tennis singles champion, is yet to recover from a pulled calf-muscle.

Rakesh Rao
20 March, 2023 20:21 IST
Sharath Kamal will not participate in the National table tennis championship

Sharath Kamal will not participate in the National table tennis championship

Veteran Sharath Kamal, the 10-time National table tennis singles champion, is yet to recover from a pulled calf-muscle.

An injured Sharath Kamal has decided not to participate in the ongoing National table tennis championship in Jammu.

The 10-time singles champion is yet to recover from a pulled calf-muscle.

“I don’t feel match-fit at the moment. Moreover, my focus this year is on qualifying for the Olympics. Realistically, our best chance to progress in Paris is, in the men’s team event. As a result, each member of the team is preparing to attain this goal,” Sharath told Sportstar on Monday.

Initially, there were talks of Sharath taking part in the team event but the champion has put the speculation to rest. However, given the strength of the Petroleum team, the defending champion team should retain the title even without the services of their 40-year-old star.

Sharath is due to reach Jammu on Tuesday at the invitation of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI).

