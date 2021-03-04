More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis Sharath's loss ends India's challenge at WTT Contender World No 7 Yun-Ji Lun defeated Sharath Kamal 11-6, 11-4, 11-8 in the second round to end India’s campaign at the World Table Tennis Contender event in Doha on Thursday. Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 04 March, 2021 19:40 IST Sharath Kamal bowed out of the World Table Tennis Contender event in Doha on Thursday. (File Image) - Biswaranjan Rout Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 04 March, 2021 19:40 IST World No 7 Yun-Ji Lun defeated Sharath Kamal 11-6, 11-4, 11-8 in the second round to end India’s campaign at the World Table Tennis Contender event in Doha on Thursday.“I just could not get any rhythm today, and he simply outhit me in the match” was Sharath’s candid admission to Sportstar after the loss to Chinese Taipei No. 1. “The only chance I got to get close came in the third game, but he was simply superior today.”The day also saw an injured G. Sathiyan and Sutirtha Mukherjee give a walkover to the French pair Emmanuel Lebesson and Jia Nan Yuan in the mixed doubles first round. Shillong to host National table tennis championship Late on Wednesday, Sathiyan and Sharath lost the men’s doubles first round to the Argentine pair of Horacio Cifuentes and Gaston Alto 14-12, 11-7, 11-3.After the match, Sathiyan said, “I just could not get my shots in because of an injured shoulder. I suffered the injury in the recent National championship final (against Sharath Kamal). I took injections and painkillers, but they did not help.” Dushyant Chautala stays as TTFI president To recover faster for the bigger matches ahead, including the Olympic qualifiers, Sathiyan was contemplating pulling out from the men’s doubles and mixed doubles events of the WTT Star Contender, beginning on Friday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.