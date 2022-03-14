More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis Singapore Smash: Manika-Archana enters quarters, Sathiyan goes down India's top paddler G. Sathiyan went down to Lim Jonghoon of Korea 3-11, 11-5, 8-11, 4-11 in the men's singles second round. Team Sportstar SINGAPORE 14 March, 2022 19:20 IST Fie image of Manika Batra and Archana Kamath. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar SINGAPORE 14 March, 2022 19:20 IST The women's doubles pair of Manika Batra and Archana Kamath entered the quarterfinals of the WTT-Singapore Smash table tennis tournament here on Monday with a 11-7, 9-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-5 victory over Singapore's Goi Rui Xuan and Wong Xin Ru. India's top paddler G. Sathiyan went down to Lim Jonghoon of Korea 3-11, 11-5, 8-11, 4-11 in the men's singles second round.The mixed doubles pair of Sathiyan and Manika Batra lost in the quarterfinals to Lin Yun-Ju and Cheng I Ching of Taipei 8-11, 3-11, 6-11. The results:Men: Singles (second round): Lim Jonghoon (Kor) bt G. Sathiyan 11-3, 5-11, 11-8, 11-4; Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Lim Jonghoon & Jang Woojin (Kor) bt Sharath Kamal & Sathiyan 11-7, 11-7, 11-6.Women's doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Manika Batra & Archana Kamath bt Goi Rui Xuan & Wong Xin Ru (SGP) 11-7, 9-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-5.Mixed doubles (quarterfinals): Lin Yun-Ju & Cheng I-Ching (Tpe) bt Sathiyan & Manika Batra 11-8, 11-3, 11-6. Read more stories on Table Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :